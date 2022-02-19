Dick Van Dyke Shows He’s Still Grooving In His Nineties In Heartwarming Dance Video With Wife

When you think about going into your nineties, you think you won’t be as active as you were when you were younger — but legendary actor Dick Van Dyke is throwing that assumption right out the window with a surprise dance video.

On Feb. 16, Van Dyke shocked the world with a surprise dancing and singing video on his Instagram with his wife of 10 years, Arlene Silver. He posted it with the caption, “‘Everybody Loves a Love’” Arlene & the Vantastix featuring Dick Van Dyke & Tony Guerrero @tonyguerreroquintet. Directed by my forever Valentine @bijoubox.

He added a slew of thank yous, saying, “Shot on location at @fallen_fruit Los Angeles SUPERSHOW @austinyoungforever @david.allen.burns The Vantastix are Eric Bradley, Bryan Chadima, and Mike Mendyke @ericsings, Makeup @jessdoesmymakeup, Hair @sarahtiana, Still photography @alauradesign, Special thank yous to Tim Janis and Elizabeth Deemer @timjaniscelticheart.”

In the video, your heart will melt with how touching every aspect is. We start by seeing the Vantastix trio, along with Silver dancing and singing the song. Then we pan to Van Dyke, singing along, followed by a simple dance number between the two. You can honestly feel the love emitting through the video as you watch them serenade one another. As a bonus, Van Dyke gave a few homages to his hit show, The Dick Van Dyke Show to his longtime fans.

Everyone has been freaking out about how not only beautiful this video is and how adorable the pair are together, but how incredible Van Dyke dances at 96 years old. He sings, dances, and still makes us laugh out loud at 96 — and that’s why we love him.

According to The Famous People, Van Dyke was instantly attracted to Silver, appointing her as his makeup artist. After six years together, they tied the knot in 2012, which he calls “one of the smartest moves he has ever made.” Despite their 46-year age difference making some people angry, they’re happily dancing and in love over decade later.

