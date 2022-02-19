Zooey Deschanel Set the Record Straight on If She’ll Ever Star in a Horror Film

Now when you think of Zooey Deschanel, you instantly think of the adorable actress who dresses up for every occasion fabulously. We fell in love with her when she starred in the Christmas movie Elf and continued to fall for her when she starred as Jessica Day in New Girl for seven seasons. But fans have wondered if she’ll ever switch to the darker side of cinema, possibly starring in thrillers or horror movies — and her answer truly shows she intends to stay light-hearted in her career.

In the most recent episode of iHeartRadio’s Welcome to Our Show, Deschanel was asked if she would ever star in a horror movie, and she quickly shut that down. She said, “I don’t think I’m good in horror movies, because I think everyone laughs when they look at me. It’s my theory — that people laugh when they see me and that the moment they see me they go, ‘Oh this is gonna be a funny movie.’ So I don’t think I’m great in horror movies.”

Now she may think that being a comedian would hold her back, but many comedy actors have gone down the horror movie path — and scared the heck out of us. For example, Matthew Lillard in Scream, Jim Carey in Number 23, Ryan Reynolds in The Amityville Horror — the list truly goes on. But if she wants to stay in comedy, we have absolutely no complaints there!

iHeartRadio’s Welcome to Our Show is a brand-new, New Girl-based podcast hosted by the show’s stars and real-life friends: Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone.

