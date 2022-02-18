Alex Rodriguez Enjoys ‘Date Night’ With Teen Daughters Natasha & Ella After Solo Super Bowl Outing

Alex Rodriguez was beaming like a proud dad in his latest Instagram post after enjoying a sweet “date night” with daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13. This comes on the heels of his solo Super Bowl outing where he could have had an awkward run-in with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her current boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

The girls, from his six-year marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, were out with their dad for sushi. They posed on either side of him in the booth as they both adorably snuggled into him for the snapshot. Since his split with Lopez, the former athlete’s primary focus has been spending “a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it,” per a People source. Rodriguez has also been growing closer to Scurtis since his engagement broke off and they are reportedly co-parenting well.

“Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” an Us Weekly source shared. A-Rod’s ex-wife apparently “wasn’t the biggest fan” of Jenny from the Block. Now that his relationship with the pop star is far in the past, and J.Lo has clearly moved on, he and Scurtis are enjoying shared family moments in a platonic way. “I’m in a great place,” Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight last August. “I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

And that means more date nights with his daughters, who adore their dad so much.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.