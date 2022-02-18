Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Style Is a $5,000, High-Heeled Catsuit That’s Impossible to Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna is proving to be one of the most stylish moms-to-be in Hollywood right now — from her fashionable pregnancy reveal to her latest catsuit moment. The music superstar is enjoying pushing those maternity wardrobe boundaries because who says you must follow the rules?

The “Umbrella” singer was spotted on Thursday in a Amina Muaddi x Wolford black catsuit that comes with a really unique design feature: the heels are built into the outfit. (See the photos HERE.) Both the spaghetti straps and the heels can be removed, but you know this type of couture wardrobe comes with a hefty price — try $4,990. And it’s not an easy piece to maintain because it’s a dry-clean-only item.

Spoiled with 'love and attention', Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly ready to take on parenting their first child together. https://t.co/72ubsxpoeC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2022

That’s certainly not in most people’s budget, so we found an amazing dupe by Amilia for only $19.99 that comes in a variety of colors. This one can be thrown in the wash, but remember, it doesn’t come with those built-in heels — you will have to provide them yourself. For under $20, we are definitely OK with that.

Amilia Black Catsuit Amilia/Amazon.

Amilia Black Catsuit $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Calling her pregnant body a “fun challenge” to dress, Rihanna is soaking up every moment of each trimester. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy.” she told People. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” That doesn’t mean she feels amazing every day, but Rihanna explained that sometimes dressing up adds a little spice to her pregnancy. “When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” she explained. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.