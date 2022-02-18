Madonna’s Twins Stella & Estere Are Their Mom’s Biggest Fans in This Impressive New Dance Video

Madonna is enjoying every moment of motherhood, especially when she can see that her children love music and dance as much as she does. This time around, it’s her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere who are stealing the spotlight from their pop star mom.

The Material Girl shared the adorable videos in her Instagram Story of the girls dancing with some pretty slick moves (one of them drops into a split) while Madonna sings her 2012 single, “Gimme All Your Luvin.” What makes this clip even cuter is that her daughters are dressed in red-and-white t-shirts that say, “Madonna” across the front — they are the CEO and president of mom’s fan club. We can’t get enough of this sweet mother-daughter moment.

Madonna’s twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Madonna/Instagram.

And given Madonna’s love for a home filled with creativity, Stella and Estere are making their mom’s dreams come true. “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home,” she told People in 2017. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’ ” The twins made themselves comfortable right away. “It’s like they were always here. It didn’t take long for them to get acclimated,” added Madonna.

Madonna’s twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Madonna/Instagram.

It sounds like she’s raising a whole household of children interested in performing. Lourdes Leon, 25, has already followed in her mother’s footsteps as a dancer and a model while Mercy James, 16, is an accomplished singer and piano player. It’s everything Madonna ever wanted when she started her family — a love for the arts.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.