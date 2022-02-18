How To Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — See The First Episodes of Season 4 for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been more than two years since Midge Maisel took the stage and left us reeling. Thankfully for fans of the comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for its fourth season. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, and more marquee names wielding their comedy chops, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuted new episodes today, not long after it was revealed that the series was renewed for a fifth and final season. So, what’s Midge been up to since season three? We’ll break down the answer to this along with how to watch the fourth season below.

Last season, Midge (Brosnahan) and her manager Susie Myerson (Borstein) took to the open road to go on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain). As Midge’s career trajectory started to change and open up, the rest of her family — and even her manager — began their own new chapters. After a devastating blow to her career, though, Midge finds herself practically back at the start. This time around, however, she’s ready to break the rules by making her own.

What’s happening this season on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

This season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes us fully into the 1960s. Everything is changing — styles, culture, politics, and even Midge Maisel’s sense of herself. This time, Midge wants to be her most authentic self instead of pandering to audiences, trying to fit the mold of what a female comic in the ’60s, who doesn’t necessarily have a schtick, is meant to be. Of course, traveling down that road is easier said than done.

This season is brimming with new opportunities, jokes, and definitely a few new hats for Midge to fashion for nights on the town. Writing this next chapter of her comedy career won’t be easy, but with this cast of colorful characters, anything can happen. So how will Rose and Abe acclimate to their new living arrangement? What’s going to happen in Joel’s love life? Will we see more of Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby)? Well, fortunately, we can at least tease out who’s back for this season.

Who’s returning for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wouldn’t be half as (we’ll say it) marvelous without its star Rachel Brosnahan. The Emmy-winning actress is back as Midge for the fourth season, along with Alex Borstein’s Susie Myerson, whose dedication and loyalty to Midge and her career is simply unmatched. Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle also return as Midge’s parents, Abe and Rose Weissman, along with Midge’s ex-husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen).

Rounding out the cast in some guest appearances is Jane Lynch, who returns as Sophie Lennon, Stephanie Hsu, who returns as Joel’s new love interest Mei, and Luke Kirby, who continues to give his own take on legendary real-life comic Lenny Bruce.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for free

For anyone who’s been interested in finally checking out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you’re in luck. The series is exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video , and while that might limit your options in terms of other streamers for which you’re likely already signed up, we think this deal would be worth the price. But let’s start with the good stuff: Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial! So, realistically, you could binge-watch seasons 1-3 before settling in to watch the first few episodes of season 4.

If you’re still a bit hesitant to sign up, we have a few more reasons why this streamer is a must — at least for the 30-day free trial. Amazon Prime Video isn’t just home to exclusive content like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you can also watch series like The Wheel of Time, The Boys, Modern Love, and more. Plus, Amazon Prime Video also carries acclaimed films such as The Big Sick, The Handmaiden, and Suspiria, along with a bevy of other titles. So, if you find yourself flying through those seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, there’s clearly plenty more reasons to keep Amazon Prime Video among your newly subscribed streamers. Check it out, and catch the first two episodes of season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video today.

