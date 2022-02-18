Prince Harry Wants to Bring His Family ‘Home’ to Visit England as Soon as He Feels It’s ‘Safe’

It’s astonishing that Prince Harry must fight the U.K. government for legal protection to bring his two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, eight months, to his homeland. The financial aspects of this situation aren’t even the issue since the Duke of Sussex is willing to foot the entire bill for police protection, but here he is, mounting a legal challenge and hoping to see a swift resolution.

In Friday’s preliminary hearing, Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima laid out what was on the line, via the Associated Press, that he “does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him.” No one on his side is arguing about the protection he lost after he and Meghan Markle stepped away from their senior royal duties — they accept that as a part of the process. However, his high-profile image and security threats did not magically disappear when he moved to the U.S. — that is why he is fighting to get that protection when he visits his family.

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” Fatima said. “Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.” With Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee already here, the couple would love for her to meet her granddaughter during such a special family time. But the British government’s lawyer, Robert Palmer, is arguing that “personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis.” They don’t care if Harry foots the bill, they aren’t interested in making sure he and his family are secure during their visit.

The saddest thing about this court battle is that if the court rules in favor of the U.K. government, Harry will likely keep his young children home in the U.S. — making it a heartbreaking loss of time for the entire royal family.

