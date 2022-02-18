Kelly Clarkson Is Marking Her Post-Divorce Life With a Drastic Change: A New Name

Kelly Clarkson is looking to emerge a brand-new person once her divorce from Brandon Blackstock is settled once and for all. The talented pop star is legally changing her name from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne.

Yes, that means she’s not only dropping her married last name of Blackstock, but she is also getting rid of the last name her fans have known since she won American Idol in 2002. Brianne used to be her middle name, but she’s now taking it as her last name because it “more fully reflects who I am,” per The Los Angeles Times. It’s unclear if she will still be known as Kelly Clarkson in her professional life.

It’s been a long road for The Voice judge after splitting with her former music manager husband in June 2020. He has fought their prenuptial agreement and refused to leave their Montana ranch after it had legally been declared her property. It’s no wonder the talk show host is looking for a fresh start — she is going to emerge from this tumultuous situation a changed person.

During her darkest days, it was First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who offered Clarkson some comforting words of advice that better times are ahead. “My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,‘” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021. “‘And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better.’ So, I really think things happen for the best.” The mother of two was visibly moved by the kindhearted pep talk. Dr. Biden added, “And I think Kelly, over time — I don’t know how long it’s been for you — but I think over time you heal and you’re going to be surprised and I can’t wait until that day comes for you and you’re gonna call me up and you’re gonna say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right.’”

So maybe the First Lady’s words resonated more than we realized, and this is Clarkson’s way of taking those initial steps to heal after weathering such a difficult storm.

