Brad Pitt Just Sued Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Over Selling the Winery Where They Married

For more than five years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it out in court over custody of their children, assets, allegations of spousal abuse, and more. But now, the former couple’s legal proceedings have taken a turn, and it all has to do with one of the pair’s shared properties. Pitt is suing Jolie after the actress sold her stake in their Château Miraval winery, taking their ongoing court appearances and lawsuit filings to a new level.

According to Page Six, Pitt filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday, which alleged he and Jolie had come to an agreement that neither one would sell their stake in the vineyard and winery without the other party’s knowledge. “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” court documents obtained by the outlet detailed.

Jolie reportedly sold her stake in Château Miraval back in October 2021 to Stoli Group, Tenute del Mondo, owned by Yuri Shefler, who’s described as a Russian businessman. “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit stated. By January 2021, Jolie allegedly “informed Pitt in writing that she had reached a ‘painful decision, with a heavy heart‘” to sell her stake in the former couple’s winery. Pitt claimed he began preparations to buy out Jolie’s share before she sold it in October 2021.

The couple purchased Château Miraval winery in 2008 and exchanged their wedding vows there in August 2014. This latest lawsuit is yet another in the former couple’s continued legal battles following the dissolution of their marriage. Proceedings have been contentious and troubling, to say the least, and we have a feeling they’re not going to reach a conclusion any time in the near future.

