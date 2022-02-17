Nicole Kidman’s Barely-There Schoolgirl Outfit For a Vanity Fair Photoshoot Has Everyone Talking

Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood issue is often on many celebrities’ bucket lists — it’s a cover they want to appear on at least once in their careers. This year’s feature gives the spotlight to quite a few entertainment industry A-listers, including Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu and Kristen Stewart, but it’s the Nicole Kidman cover that has everyone talking.

Wearing a black-and-white, two-piece schoolgirl outfit by Miu Miu, Kidman shows off her long, lean figure with six-pack abs. Yet there seems to be two camps arguing about whether she looks strong and fit or whether she’s been photoshopped to look too thin. Those who love the look on the 54-year-old Oscar nominee, praised her for the strong vibe she gives in the snapshot. “Nicole Kidman in this Miu Miu fit is an absolute serve,” one user wrote. Another added, “Nicole Kidman in a Miu Miu mini is instantly iconic. You either get it, you get it. Or you don’t, you don’t.”

Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Simu Liu, Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair.

But the detractors were concerned about the message the image was sending. One account wrote, “No 54-year-old’s body looks like that, not even Nicole Kidman‘s. Why are we still doing this sh*t?” And another person likened Kidman to looking like Gwen Stefani during her Love, Angel, Music, Baby era, “the gwenification of Nicole kidman.” But if fans are going to criticize the Being the Ricardos star, aren’t they just giving into the ideas of what a woman in her 50s is supposed to look like? It falls right in line with sexist and ageist stereotypes that still haunt Hollywood. “I keep seeing people dunk on Nicole Kidman’s VF pics and the idea that women can’t look a certain way after a certain age or after having children is as toxic as saying they should look a certain way,” one account wisely summed up.

And the critics don’t have to love the look, but Kidman likely had approval for her photoshoot wardrobe, and she probably felt great on-set that day. So why is everyone feeling the need to have a say in her body? The outfit is fierce, her look is strong — if it’s not for you, it’s OK to move along.

