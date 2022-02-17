Jake Gyllenhaal Would Very Much Like to Be Excluded From the Narrative of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting a long time to hear about Jake Gyllenhaal’s reaction to her Red (Taylor’s Version) album, particularly to the 10-minute version of her song, “All Too Well.” Well, the answer is finally here — and it might not be the reaction that people expected.

While Gyllenhaal has not listened to her album, he has an interesting perspective on what the song is about. Swifties believe it’s about their 2010 ill-fated romance, but the Ambulance star told Esquire that “it has nothing to do with me.” Since he hasn’t given the lyrics a listen, that’s a pretty bold statement. He added, “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.” We don’t know about you, but that song is about a specific moment in time with a person — not a group of people — so his interpretation is probably for his own peace of mind.

Gyllenhaal has felt the wrath of Swift’s fans for quite some time and that’s probably why he waited so long to respond to the album. After turning off his Instagram comments to help minimize the chatter, he’s done with the “cyberbullying” he has dealt with at this point. “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he explained. “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

This is likely the Oscar nominee’s only commentary on the topic because he’s moved beyond the Swift relationship, which happened over a decade ago. He isn’t interested in being a part of Swift’s narrative (and where that scarf went), even though his name will always be loosely attached to the song.

