Candace Cameron Bure Spoke Out About the Details of Bob Saget’s Death Amid His Family’s Call For Privacy

It’s obvious that the Full House family is still deeply mourning the loss of Bob Saget, and it must be tough to navigate all the interest in his story. On Tuesday, his widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters filed a lawsuit to block autopsy documents from being released, citing privacy concerns, but Saget’s former co-star Candace Cameron Bure still talked about it on the air on Wednesday.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, the Hallmark star discussed the “difficult” time she’s been going through, which is understandable given their close bond, but that’s when the conversation should have ended. Instead, Cameron Bure chose to stir the pot by adding that “because of more things that have come out” regarding his cause of death, “there’s a lot of questions.”

The Saget family was already gracious in giving the comedian’s fans the answer that they needed ahead of the coroner’s report: he died from a brain bleed due to accidental head trauma. Now, they are asking that the conversation stop as they mourn the devastating loss of their family member.

A Florida Circuit judge agreed to temporarily block the release of those sensitive documents to the press on Wednesday, and we hope Cameron Bure follows the example set by that ruling going forward. We understand she was on live TV and was asked a question by the Fox News anchor, but there’s always a way to politely decline to comment, as the actress would likely know with decades in the business and a stint on The View. It’s disappointing that she chose instead to comment on the nature of his death.

As the Saget family works towards healing, they’ve taken the legal steps to protect themselves, and we hope the public will understand that there’s no need to retraumatize them by further poking for details they’d prefer to be kept private. It’s time for everyone to let Saget’s work be the legacy he leaves behind, not a further discussion of a very unfortunate accident.

Before you go, click here to see Bob Saget’s life in photos.