Linda Evangelista’s First Photos Since CoolSculpting Make Us Wish She’d Never Felt the Need to Hide

Last September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a CoolSculpting procedure that is designed to decrease fat cells. She is also seeking justice by suing the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, $50 million in damages, but she hasn’t stepped out in public — until now.

In an interview with People, Evangelista shares intimate photos of what her body looks like after undergoing the seven sessions that took place from August 2015 to February 2016. It’s clear that she feels the emotional trauma due to the changes in her body. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame,” she said. “I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak.” The Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia side effects she experienced creates bulging areas that had hardened and numbed around her thighs, chin and her upper rear ribcage.

As a supermodel, the event has obviously been life-changing for her because her body doesn’t feel like the one that carried her through hundreds of fashion week catwalks and put her on the cover of major magazines. At the same time, we wish she hadn’t felt the need to hide, especially with the fashion industry trying to do its best to showcase women of different sizes, ages and ethnicities — we feel like there’s a meaningful place for Evangelista in the spotlight. She has a platform to remind all of us to love the body we are in because cosmetic surgery won’t magically fix our insecurities, and we have to remember there are always risks to these procedures.

It took a lot of courage to step back in front of a camera, and we want this to be the first of many photoshoots to come for her. We hope that she finds her confidence moving forward because we see a stunning 56-year-old woman, who could become a wonderful source of inspiration to other women in their 50s — and we are curious to find out if the fashion industry is listening.

