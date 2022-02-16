Kate Hudson’s Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19.

It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and a huge grin across her face — they are in L-O-V-E. It looks like they also have the approval of a few key family members. Hudson commented, “Sweets,” with two pink heart emojis, and Mann chimed in with three red-heart emojis too. Iris didn’t post a photo with Ryder on her account for Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t seem to bother him one bit.

Iris is already entrenched in the following in her famous family’s footsteps, having starred in several of her dad’s projects including Knocked Up, This Is 40 and the Netflix series, Love. Ryder hasn’t been ventured into the entertainment biz yet, but Hudson thinks he’s headed in that direction. “I mean, he’s also deeply funny. Ryder—I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family,” Hudson said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. “And I would say he’s probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me.”

And it’s hard to believe, but the time has come for the next generation to start taking over those red carpets — maybe with Iris and Ryder leading the way?

