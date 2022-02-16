Prince William Went All Out for Kate Middleton This Valentine’s Day After a Tumultuous Year

If we’re being honest, the royal family had a pretty rough year. There’ve been plenty of scandals (new and resurfaced), Queen Elizabeth II’s health scare, and the announcement of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir has rocked Buckingham Palace. After such a significant, though troubled, year, it’s no wonder Prince William chose to go all out for Kate Middleton this Valentine’s Day by lavishing the Duchess of Cambridge with gifts and more.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” But it wasn’t just the Duke of Cambridge who offered his wife such thoughtful, touching gifts — the couple’s three kids even got in on the Valentine’s Day fun.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, gave their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards,” the source explained to the outlet. All in all, it sounds like Valentine’s Day went over incredibly well at the Cambridge household. And after the year William and Kate had, they surely needed it.

Apart from taking on more senior responsibilities since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K., William and Kate have been in the throes of scandals like Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case, and rumors about Prince William’s alleged affair re-emerging in December 2021. Through it all, however, William and Kate have demonstrated a united front. As they usher in a new era for the monarchy, the couple’s union will undoubtedly be tested again. But we have a feeling they’ll continue to demonstrate their determined resolve just as they always have.

