Mariah Carey’s Love Life Just Got Pushed Back Into the Public Eye in a Major Way

If you weren’t expecting Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to get back together in 2021, could Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon be the surprising couple of 2022? If The Masked Singer host has his way, it sounds like he would love a reunion with her.

On the biggest day of the year filled with love, Feb. 14, Cannon released a new song, “Alone,” that seemed to refer to his ex. For starters, he sampled Carey’s 1990 single “Love Takes Time” at the beginning of the song. Before the listener even digests that big mic drop, he then launches into lyrics that seemingly refer to the Glitter star. “As much as I want you back/ Probably better where you at/ Probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I am still runnin’ the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Havin’ babies/ Models and singers and actresses sayin’ they pregnant by me.” That sure sounds like he’s talking about Carey, right?

His caption further reveals what an emotional place he is in right now, writing, “This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone.” Wow, we feel for him. This has obviously been a happy, and crushingly sad, time for him with adding another child to his family from his relationship with Bre Tiesi while losing his son Zen to brain cancer from his relationship with Alyssa Scott. It’s an emotional roller coaster for the TV host.

Yet we wonder if having all these children with multiple women is his way of acting out? It sounds like he longs for the days of the life he created with Carey — and will their next co-parenting moment be awkward (or wonderful)? The “Hero” singer hasn’t responded to Cannon’s public professions of love, but we are keeping our eyes on this couple to see if they are interested in love a second time around.

