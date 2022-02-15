Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Highlighted Black Love Stories — & 3 of Them Are Available for Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon has been on a winning streak when it comes to recommending books we simply cannot put down. The Oscar winner uses her Reese’s Book Club platform to highlight everything from page-turning mysteries to exciting young adult fare and so much more. But this time around, the beloved bookworm gave the reins of her book club’s Instagram over to author Tia Williams, who highlighted some of her favorite novels about Black love — and we’ve rounded up three that are each currently available for less than $15 on Amazon.

Williams isn’t just an ordinary avid reader — she’s a bonafide author who’s written a Reese’s Book Club pick. Williams is the author of Seven Days In June, a stunning love story about two writers who reconnect, relive their romance from 15 years prior, and realize they’ve been writing to (and about) one another in their books ever since their torrid romance. As if her own book wasn’t enough to make you want to add a new novel to your cart, check out some of Williams’ other recommendations below!

‘Reel: A Hollywood Renaissance Novel’ by Kennedy Ryan

First up is bestselling author Kennedy Ryan’s Reel: A Hollywood Renaissance Novel. A young ingenue of the theater, Neevah Saint, finally gets her chance to shine one night on stage, and it just happens to be the evening that famed film director Canon Holt is in the audience. Everything changes after that one performance, with a trip to Hollywood and a starring role in a new film. But passion and the pursuit of Neevah’s dreams collide when a forbidden attraction emerges. Will there be scandal? Could it cost her a career? You’ll have to read this thrilling tale to find out.

‘The Gilda Stories’ by Jewelle Gomez

Originally published in 1991, The Gilda Stories by Jewelle Gomez chronicles one young woman’s desire to find a place to call home while living an eternal life. As thoughtful as it is caring for its main character, Gilda, the novel takes readers on a journey that begins in 1850s Louisiana. Gilda finds her own sense of freedom living in a brothel, and becomes indoctrinated into an eternal life. The Gilda Stories features the supernatural world of vampires, romance, and so much more in this erotic tale.

‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ by Terry McMillan

Before Angela Basset starred in the 1998 film adaptation of the same name, How Stella Got Her Groove Back was a beloved novel that debuted in 1996. Written by Terry McMillan, the novel follows Stella Payne, a successful, vibrant 42-year-old divorcee who’s balancing her career and raising her 11-year-old son Quincy with aplomb. But when Stella takes a spontaneous trip to Jamaica, her world is turned upside down by one young man. Stella must come to terms with her own expectations, what she wants out of life, and whether she’s ready for this new love.

