Michael Douglas Is Overflowing With ‘Always & Forever’ Love For Catherine Zeta-Jones on Valentine’s Day

One of Hollywood’s most romantic couples elevated their love on Valentine’s Day with sweet messages for each other on Instagram. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have no problem letting the world know how much they adore each other, especially on a day celebrating love.

Douglas posted an image of the two of them at what looks to be a glamorous Oscars afterparty — he’s dressed in a dashing tuxedo, and she has on a stunning gold-sequined gown. (See the photo HERE.) But it’s the way he looks at her that you know he only has eyes for Zeta-Jones in that room. He captioned the image with a heart emoji, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling Catherine! I love you always and forever.” If that wasn’t enough sappy love for you, then head over to Zeta-Jones’ Instagram account for an equally gushing message.

The couple, dressed in all-white, embrace each other tightly while looking seductively at the camera in front of the Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan. (See the photo HERE.) “Happy Valentine’s Day to my honey! Love you,” she wrote. The couple celebrated their 21st anniversary in November, but their love still feels fresh and exciting after over two decades. If you want to know the secret to their union, the Feud: Bette and Joan star revealed to WSJ Magazine that it’s as simple as having “fun together.”

“My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect,” she explained. “We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.” So, they have kept each other smiling and laughing while still weathering through all of the challenges that life delivers — they wear their love boldly and proudly.

