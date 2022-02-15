Pete Davidson Really Stepped Up For Kim Kardashian’s Family on Valentine’s Day

While we have no idea what Pete Davidson gave girlfriend Kim Kardashian for Valentine’s Day just yet, we do know that he thought of at least one other family member: Khloé Kardashian. The comedian is understanding the dynamics of the Kardashian-Jenner clan early on — when you date Kim, you date the whole family.

Khloé shared a photo of the thoughtful bouquet of pink roses that the Saturday Night Live star sent on her Instagram Story. The gesture seemed to please the Good American founder because she wrote, “The sweetest! Thank you Pete” over the photo. She also received flowers from Travis Scott and younger sister Kylie Jenner, and her niece Penelope Disick, but we must remember that Davidson hasn’t been around the family as much — he’s a quick learner.

Khloé Kardashian’s roses from Pete Davidson. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram.

He’s probably seen (or heard) firsthand at how the Tristan Thompson baby drama affected Khloé, and this marks her first romantic holiday after the betrayal, so he made sure to take care of Kim’s younger sister. Davidson’s simple, but kind, actions echo what a Hollywood Life source reported in early January that he believes “it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had” and he’s not in this for the short term. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs to it and he refuses to screw it up,” added the insider.

Ordering a bouquet of roses for Khloé may not seem like a big deal to an outsider, but we know that Kris Jenner is always watching for her family, and this certainly doesn’t hurt Davidson’s standing with her — it only helps. Now it just makes us even more curious as to what he gifted Kim for Valentine’s Day.

