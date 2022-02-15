Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Looks at Her Like the Only Woman in the World in This Valentine’s Day Photo

Yesterday was a total love fest on social media. Everyone was getting in on celebrating Valentine’s Day with the ones they love — including some of our favorite celebs! Among the adorable posts that flooded our feeds yesterday, Dolly Parton shared the sweetest throwback photo featuring a rare appearance by her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean.

In the snapshot, Dean showed the country music living legend a lot of love by giving her a sweet smooch on the cheek. He even gave Parton a warm embrace, wrapping his arm around her shoulder as the photo was snapped. The “9 to 5” singer was absolutely beaming, clad in her denim button-down, and showing off her bright smile. We weren’t keeping score, or anything, but we definitely feel like Parton and Dean won Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!” Parton’s caption to her post began. “Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tight today and tell them you love ’em!” The singer also included a red heart emoji along with her touching, thoughtful words.

It’s not very often we get a glimpse of Parton’s longtime beau. After all, she’s spoken from time to time about how Dean has never really been one for the attention the spotlight and fame creates. But when we do see throwback photos of these two, Parton subtly reminds us all what enduring love looks like. Her Valentine’s Day post did not disappoint, and we can’t wait to see even more of this longtime couple in years to come!

