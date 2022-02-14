Halle Berry ‘Chooses Love’ This Valentine’s Day With Heartwarming Photos of Her & Van Hunt On The Beach

It seems like this Valentine’s Day, Halle Berry is on Cloud 9. On Feb. 14, Berry chose to shout her love for boyfriend Van Hunt through the roofs with not one, not two, but three separate Instagram posts. In the first post, she captioned it, “Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van! Happy Valentine’s Day y’all.”

You can see the other posts HERE and HERE.

In the photos, we see Berry and Hunt dance around on the beach, waving their hands as the sun rises. Berry is rocking a white and green poncho, with a matching hat as she stares lovingly at a casually dressed Hunt.

The Moonfall actress and Hunt have been dating since 2020, posting some goals-worthy posts of one another on Instagram and Twitter (mostly gallivanting at the beach!)

In a recent interview with AARP, Berry opened up about how she believes she’s found her person and how happy she is when talking about Hunt. “I have this new amazing love in my life. Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way. We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired.”

She added: “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

