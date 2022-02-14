President Joe Biden Wished ‘Love of My Life’ Jill Biden a Happy Valentine’s Day With the Best Throwback Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The President of the United States Joe Biden just made everyone collectively “aww” with his touching Valentine’s Day post to his wife Jill Biden.

On Feb. 14, Joe warmed everyone’s hearts with a simple and touching Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife of nearly 45 years with a super-cute throwback photo. He posted it with the caption, “You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/bDNWg6gYbW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2022

The throwback photo screams a 1980s romantic comedy with the Bidens sitting on a beachside. Biden is rocking a very dad-like flannel shirt as he cuddles Jill between his legs. Jill is wearing a very stylish ensemble of a gray jacket and denim jeans.

Joe and Jill met back in 1975 on a blind date through Joe’s brother, three years after Joe lost his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi passed away after a road collision. But Joe fell for Jill instantly, crediting her for his renewal of loving politics and life, per his autobiography “Promises to Keep.”

According to Insider, Jill called her mom after the first date to say, “Mom, I finally met a gentleman.” They married in 1977 and welcomed a daughter named Ashley, 40, into the family in 1981. They’ve been happily married since noting in his Vice Presidential acceptance speech in 2008 that Jill is “the only one who leaves me breathless and speechless at the same time,” per NPR.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the lovebirds!

