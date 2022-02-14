Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Barack Obama Melts Everyone’s Hearts With Valentine’s Day Tribute to Wife Michelle: ‘You’re Truly One-of-a-Kind’

Delilah Gray
Michelle and Barack Obama Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ASSOCIATED PRESS.
No Valentine’s Day is complete without touching tributes from Barack and Michelle Obama.

On Feb. 14, Barack reminded everyone that his and Michelle’s ongoing love story is still one of the cutest in history. He posted another heartwarming photo of the two of them for Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you’re truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life.”

In the photo, we see the Obamas at an important event in black-tie attire. Michelle looked like a goddess in a floor-length red gown as she beams at Barack in his simple tuxedo ensemble.

Now, in response, Michelle posted her own loving tribute to her Twitter page soon after Barack posted his. She posted it with the caption, “I feel so blessed to be able to spend every day with this guy. Happy Valentine’s Day, Barack! Here’s to all the adventures we have ahead.”

In the photo, we see the Obamas in exercise gear with nature background.

The pair met while Michelle was working at a law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where she mentored Barack. After a few weeks, they went on a super-sweet date and the rest is history. They married in 1992 and Michelle underwent in vitro-fertilization to conceive their daughters Malia, 23, and Natasha “Sasha,” 20.

Ever since they hit the public eye, their romance has taken everyone’s hearts, one silly post and fist bump at a time.

