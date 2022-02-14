Eminem’s Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad’s Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance.

Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old social media influencer was happy to root for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was formerly on the Detroit Lions, before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Her 28-year-old sister Alaina Marie kept it cute with a Detroit denim jacket as she posed alongside her fiancé, Matt Moeller. She also made it clear that while she was there to see dad, Marshall Mathers, she was also supporting her hometown. “came to the concert to watch a little bit of football,” she wrote, “repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo.”

Both women must have been proud of their dad, who performed his 2002 hit single, “Lose Yourself.” The halftime show was a terrific representation of hip-hop and rap music, particularly from the LA music scene. It was an honor for the rapper, who was excited to share Dr. Dre’s vision with everyone watching the halftime show. “When the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious.’ I was trying to envision what Dre. might do,” Eminem explained on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning “I was thinking like, yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

With two of his daughters in attendance, rooting on their dad, he gave a performance of a lifetime — one that none of them will ever forget.

