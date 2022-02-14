Donald Trump Reportedly Had to Use a Different Phone to Get Melania to Pick Up After Stormy Daniels News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump is already under intense scrutiny for his record-keeping habits during his administration. Now, his telephone practices are coming under fire because he often preferred to use his staff’s phones to get in touch with people, particularly the former First Lady Melania Trump.

While much of the investigative focus is on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reported on one infamous 2018 moment after the Stormy Daniels scandal broke. Donald was doing his best to reach his wife while out on the golf course. Understandably, she wasn’t picking up his calls because she was notably upset about the situation. Instead of waiting until he got back to the White House, the former president asked a Secret Service agent to lend him his phone to call Melania — and of course, she picked up (much to the chagrin of the agent).

The National Archives and Records Administration reportedly paid a visit to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve key documents from Donald Trump's presidency. https://t.co/pqtVNpc1VX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 7, 2022

Melania was reportedly so incensed at the public humiliation that she played the jealousy game, according to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now. During her husband’s first State of the Union address, she made sure to find a good-looking military man to escort her “arm-in-arm” because “the floors of the Capitol were too slippery.” The author had a good laugh over that one, “I laughed to myself because I’d seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels,” she wrote. Melania also stepped up her petty strategy by having Grisham edit out the word “wife” from her statement to the press about the affair allegations. The revised edition said, “She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

Daniels and the president allegedly had an affair in 2006 just after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron. Donald gave the porn star a $130,000 hush payment before the 2016 presidential election to keep the news of their tryst quiet. His marriage to Melania didn’t fracture after the news became public, but his wife sure let him know how angry she was by not picking up his phone calls.

SheKnows reached out to Donald Trump’s representative for comment.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.