Alex Rodriguez Appears to Have Attended the Super Bowl Alone While Bennifer Made It a Date Night

Every celebrity you can imagine was at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, and that meant one former couple probably made sure to avoid each other: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Just two years ago, the former baseball player was at the big game to support his fiancée who was headlining the halftime show — and this year, she was in attendance with Ben Affleck.

While Bennifer is busy sharing Valentine’s Day video love letters to each other, A-Rod was sitting in a box without a gal on his arm. But that wasn’t going to stop the former Yankees player from being seen at one of the biggest social events of the year — he proudly showed off a selfie, relishing in the afterglow of the Super Bowl halftime performance, not starring his ex-girlfriend. “What a show! #SBLVI,” he wrote with the set behind him on the football field. He was dressed casually in a black t-shirt and sunglasses like he had no cares in the world about possibly running into Lopez and Affleck.

Of course, it’s hard to miss the duo right now since she’s promoting Marry Me and they made a big promotional push over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Even Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony got in on the act of supporting Lopez and Affleck after he jumped in the comments on an OK! magazine story that had a source alleging, that A-Rod “believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in the rearview mirror.” The singer added five laughing emojis, which were captured by the Instagram account, Comments by Celebs — guess we know where he stands: Team Bennifer. How awkward for A-Rod.

But Rodriguez will always appear to be breezy about the situation (even if he’s not). He might not be with an A-list, multitalented, global superstar anymore because of his alleged infidelities, but he made sure everyone saw him at the Super Bowl — alone.

