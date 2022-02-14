Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are the Cutest Couple at the Super Bowl in These Giddy Mid-Game Photos

Listen, we’ve followed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to premieres, red carpet events, and more since the couple rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021. And now, we got to see a peek of the two on another very special date night. Bennifer was spotted at Super Bowl LVI, and the photos that fans snapped of the pair are truly too cute.

Just moments before the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lopez and Affleck were spotted watching the game and even practicing their dance moves before the night’s big performance. Lopez looked as chic as ever (honestly, when doesn’t she?), rocking a button-down white top with short sleeves, high-waisted pants, and sleek sunglasses. Affleck looked super casual in a dark button-down with a pocket perfect for putting his sunglasses away. You can see those snapshots HERE!

Ben Affleck supporting @JLo at the red carpet premiere of @MarryMeMovie shows the couple is still as strong as ever. ♥️ https://t.co/4Gop7kugfg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 9, 2022

But don’t worry, there was more. Another eagle-eyed fan snapped a photo of Bennifer having a very cute moment. Affleck and Lopez held hands while they watched some of the action on the field. Lopez intertwined her arm with Affleck’s who used his other hand to hold hers. You can see that photo HERE! These two were just so cute together, and we totally loved seeing them on a date night that wasn’t a red carpet — just a little something different.

Of course, we have to remember that Affleck and Lopez were the hottest couple in the early aughts. So while this type of sighting isn’t exactly anything new, we still love seeing Bennifer out on date night — and this was definitely one of the best tickets out there!

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

