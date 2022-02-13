Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Long Legs & Sparkling Ensemble in 53rd Birthday Post

Let’s face it, we all want to be as fabulous as Jennifer Aniston, and her newest birthday post shows she’s just getting more and more fabulous every year. On Feb. 12, for her 53rd birthday, she posted a super fun and sparkly Boomerang to her Instagram with the caption, “Thank you all so much. I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here. I love you.”

In the video, Aniston is flaunting long legs, shaking her golden tasseled pants that are honestly giving us peak New Year’s Eve vibes. She’s also wearing a black sweater with puffy, brown sleeves as she looks like a confident titan. This post comes right after she celebrated her 53rd birthday on Feb. 11, with a plethora of her A-list friends making birthday posts for her. Some of her friends have made multiple posts on their Instagram pages such as The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon and a slew of friends commenting under the post like Julianna Moore, Amanda Kloots, and even Lily Collins.

Aniston recently shut down the haters by making a powerful stand for aging women. In an interview with E! News, “Universally, we’re all going to grow up and get old. You can’t deny that, that is a guarantee.” She added we can “be vital and we can be thriving in our older years.”

Happy belated birthday, Jennifer Aniston — we know you’re going to make 53 your best year yet!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about not having kids.

