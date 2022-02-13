Alessandra Ambrosio Is Clearly Ready For the Super Bowl in Alluring Throwback Photo

According to Alessandra Ambrosio’s newest Instagram post, she is more than ready for this year’s Super Bowl.

On Feb. 11, Ambrosio posted a throwback photo of her from a past photoshoot with the caption, “Who’s excited for some #SuperBowl action? It’s game time!”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see we see Ambrosio give her classic stare that we’ve seen in many bikini snapshots as she rocks an unlikely ensemble: a low-cut, sparkling black dress and shoulder pads players wear. She tagged photographer Collier Schorr, Stylist Sissy Vian, and Flair Magazine in the photo, presumably since those were the people she worked with on the show-stopping photo.

The Brazilian model and mama is a big sport and fitness fanatic, but she hates cardio. She told Byrdie, “I didn’t start working out until I was 23 or 24. I never worked out at that point in my life… All I liked to do was go out with my friends and dance. That was it. That was my workout. It never crossed my mind to go to the gym at that point.”

But she added that it quickly changed. “Now, I try to work out through the year. I go for hikes; I’m playing volleyball on the beach constantly. And then in September after my vacation, I come back and start training. A friend told me to try Tracy Anderson, so I went to her studio here in the city. I started working out once a day at her studio. It’s amazing; she does this dance cardio thing that’s incredible. I hate doing cardio, so for me, that’s the only way. It puts me back to when I was 19, dancing again, sweating. It’s fun and at the same time you’re getting in shape.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who are 5 feet, 9 inches tall or over.

