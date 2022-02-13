Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean Revealed She’s Dating This Famous Skateboarder’s Son & We ‘Ship It

After a year-long hiatus from social media, Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean, 29, returned with a series of photos to her Instagram — a few of which were later used to confirm her relationship with Tony Hawk’s son Riley, 29.

On Jan. 1, Cobain posted a series of photos with the touching caption, “I took a year-long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self. Happy new year.”

Throughout the photos, we see snapshots of her dogs, mirror selfies, paintings, and most shockingly, a couple of photos of Riley and her. In the first of the pictures featuring Riley, we see him holding one of their digs near a Christmas tree and in the second; we see Cobain and Riley cuddle on a boat with Tony and Catherine Goodman cuddling on the other side.

Hawk commented under the post saying, “Happy new year my love!”

Cobain is a visual artist and controls the publicity rights to her late father, while Riley is an artist and skateboarder like his papa.

Okay, so we never expected this relationship, but we ship it so much. It seems they started dating around early 2021, and truthfully, the artistic pair seems perfect for one another. While they both are very low-key on social media, we’re excited for more pictures at some point.

