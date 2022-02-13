Ava Phillippe Proves She Has a Different Aesthetic Than Her Mama Reese Witherspoon With Rocker-Inspired Photo

When people see Ava Phillippe and mama Reese Witherspoon in the same room, they instantly think they’re lookalikes or twins. But Phillippe’s newest Instagram selfies show a more rocking side of the younger lookalike.

On Feb. 10, Phillippe posted a super-aesthetically pleasing photo of herself in her room with the simple caption, “a quiet afternoon.”

In the photo, we see Phillippe sitting with one leg up on the floor. Golden hour is hitting her face as she looks off to the side, while she rocks a simple ensemble of a white tank, high-waisted jeans, and black combat boots. Some of her tattoos peak through as fans are captivated by her curled pink hair and eye-catching red lippie. And we’re totally getting rocker-chic vibes from this photo.

Phillippe is the eldest child of both mama Reese Witherspoon and father Ryan Phillippe at aged 22. She has a younger brother named Deacon Phillippe, 18, and a half-brother named Tennessee James, 9.

Ava told E Online that her mother taught her, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside, and the way that you treat other people—and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.” And Ava has taken that advice dearly, along with finding her own path in the world.

She’s been doing modeling gigs here and there, mainly posting positive messages on her growing platforms. Ava added, “Treat people with kindness and do the best you can and understand that [you having] problems doesn’t mean anybody else doesn’t have problems, it doesn’t mean they’re bigger or smaller, they’re not to be compared. We’ve all got stuff we’re dealing with and to be humble and gracious about that is just so important.”

