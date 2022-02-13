Zooey Deschanel’s Newest Instagram Post Has Fans Questioning If She’s Engaged

If there’s one thing to expect, it’s Zooey Deschanel aptly dressing up adorably for every holiday (or really any normal weekday). On Feb. 10, Deschanel posted a dreamy photo of herself against a white wall with the caption, “Now engaging Valentine’s Day Mode.” Now, since she’s wearing a pink floral dress, many are quick to think nothing more of this post as a Valentine’s Day homage. But some fans think this is a hint that Deschanel and boyfriend Property Brother Jonathan Scott are engaged.

When you look at the comments, one of the top ones is a fan saying “ENGAGING?” with a diamond emoji, questioning if this is a hint — and they’re not the only ones. Fans think that the mixture of the word “engaging,” the fact that Deschanel’s hands aren’t in the shot, and that Scott didn’t comment underneath are equated to them getting engaged.

Now, this can probably be melted down to hopeful nitpicking, but who knows? One thing we can say, however, is that Deschanel truly looks like a Valentine’s Daydream in that floral dress and wavy hair ensemble.

Deschanel and Scott have been dating since 2019, quarantining together all throughout the pandemic, and have loved being with one another so much.

Scott even told Extra back in June 2021, “I’m loving the fact that I’ve been home more than I ever have been in my adult life and I love that. I love the time that we get to spend together. So, you know, it makes me not want to be on the road as much because the more time Zooey and I spend together, the better it gets. And so, when we’ve found each other, and we fell in love, I’ve never experienced anything like this before, how everything just jibes.”

He added that they’re “taking it one day at a time” and is “in the happiest, best place [he] has ever been in [his] life.”

So no rush on their end, and that’s perfectly fine! Just keep the adorable Instagram interactions coming.

