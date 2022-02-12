Jennifer Lopez Reveals That Ben Affleck Made Her a Personalized Valentine’s Day Video & It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

We’re still getting over the fact that Ben Affleck got Jennifer Lopez a family-oriented ornament for Christmas decorating, but now? We’re about to explode with the cuteness overload of Affleck’s Valentine’s Day gift to Lopez.

Per People, the Marry Me star revealed in her weekend newsletter that Affleck painstakingly created a personalized music video to her song “On My Way” — one of the hit songs to come out of Marry Me. Affleck clipped together various shots and videos of the pair from their first romance back in the early 2000s, from 2002 to 2004, but added it to the original music video.

You can watch the video HERE.

This was an early Valentine’s Day gift present for Lopez and she was overwhelmed with emotion. In her newsletter, she said, “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

Lopez and Affleck originally got together after meeting on the set of Gigli back in 2001, dating for a year before getting engaged in 2002. Sadly, they parted ways in 2004, but in an interview with Extra TV Lopez said, “I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened.”

Fast forward to July 2021 and the pair rekindled their romance — becoming one of the sweetest (and happiest) couples in the entertainment world. Between heartwarming gestures and PDA-filled red carpet appearances, we can’t get enough of these lovebirds.

