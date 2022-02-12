Sofia Vergara’s Early 2000s-Esque Throwback Bikini Photoshoot Is Making Everyone’s Jaws Drop

The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed.

On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.”

In the first photo, we see Vergara flashing her mega-watt smile with a bouquet in hand. She’s wearing a thin bikini bottom that shows her booty, along with no bikini top that shoes some classy side boob. On the side of the photo, we see “Agosto” — the Spanish word for August, so we can gather this was probably for a 2000s calendar shoot.

In the second photo, Vergara is rocking the same barely-there look, but this time, topped with a 2000s-esque cowboy hat instead of flowers. On the side of the photo, it has the word “Novembre” on the side, probably for the same calendar photoshoot.

Vergara has made a weekly habit out of posting her sultry throwback bikini photos — and her fans can’t get enough!

Before becoming one of the highest-paid female actresses in the industry, Vergara originally got her entertainment start in modeling, getting started as early as 17 years old. Funnily enough, she got discovered on a Columbian beach, according to The Famous People — thus leading to a plethora of bikini photoshoots from her early modeling portfolio.

