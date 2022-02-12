Blake Lively Returns to Instagram With a Series of Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Selfies

After nearly three months of leaving us out in the cold, Blake Lively is returning to Instagram to wow fans with a series of red carpet photos from the Music Man premiere. On Feb. 11, she posted the photos with the caption, “back to business.”

In the photos, we start by seeing Lively’s backside of her purple pantsuit and wavy curls. Then in the next two photos, we see her adorable smile and stunning poses as she rocks her red carpet ensemble. After this, we get a selfie that knocks our socks off with how gorgeous she is and ends it with a snapshot of the rings she wore out.

Now as we know, Lively is one of the Queens of red carpet fashion, and this time, she wore a purple pantsuit by Sergio Hudson, sparkling blue stilettos, and ornate jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale. She also went on to say she styled her hair herself and we’re patiently waiting for a hair tutorial any day now.

Before this jaw-dropping series of photos we’ve been fawning at for the past day, the last Instagram post we got from mama bear Lively was back on Nov. 15 with a silly snapshot of her pretending to use a urinal, with the caption, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

So we’re pretty psyched we’re seeing more Lively on our timelines again and we’re hoping she’ll post more adorable selfies soon!

