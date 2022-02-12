Paris Jackson Showed Her Support To The Michael Jackson Musical Cast in a Simple & Touching Way

Paris Jackson, along with her brothers Prince, 24, and Bigi, 19, went to the opening night of the long-awaited MJ: The Musical, the musical based on their late father Michael Jackson’s creative spirit, music, and life. And in response to the show, according to Page Six, Paris sent roses to every single cast member with personalized notes.

Myles Frost, one of the actors to play Michael, received a note that read, “What an amazing performance! I appreciate you and your talent. XO, Paris.”

This comes as no shock because Page Six also reported that Paris was unbelievably moved and invested in the show, with reports saying she was tearing up during an emotional duet of “I’ll Be There” and on the edge of her seat during the climactic performances.

In her Rolling Stone interview back in 2017, Paris spoke glowingly of her late father, saying he was a “kick-ass cook” who “cussed like a sailor.” She added, “He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

She also told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter how her father has greatly influenced who she is today, especially with her musical career and tastes. “I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today, whether it’s experiences or all of the music we listened to. He loved classical music, jazz and hip-hop, and R&B and, obviously, the Motown stuff, but also radio’s Top 40. He loved rock music, soft rock, the Beatles.”

