How To Watch Super Bowl LVI: Where to Stream The Game & More

It’s that time of year again: the Super Bowl is upon us. We’ve been craving some return to normalcy, and this sporting event feels like the ticket. We’re sure you’ve been prepping for this day by stocking up on the best game-day snacks and recipes, cleaning and decorating your entertainment space, and inviting friends to (safely) watch the game in one spot. But here’s the thing — if you don’t have cable, how are you going to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year? Well, that’s where we come in.

Here on team SheKnows, we’ve gone over our game plan and we’re ready to execute our play. Although there are a number of streaming options out there that’ll try to coax you into signing up just to watch Super Bowl LVI, we’ve rounded up three of our preferred streamers so that you can watch the 2022 Super Bowl live. These options come with extras, exclusives, and one even has a free trial. Before you hit the field, let’s break down everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI and where to stream the game.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, and will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game will be broadcast live on NBC — but don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl without cable.

Who’s playing in Super Bowl LVI?

This year, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will play it out to see who will be this year’s NFL champions. Team members to look out for will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It’s been decades since the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl, but both teams seem poised to prove themselves come Sunday night.

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

If you’re not particularly invested in the game, then the halftime show might interest you. The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been a cultural fixation for decades, and this one promises to be no different. This year, some of the biggest stars in hip-hop and rap will take the stage in SoFi Stadium.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all promised to appear during the Pepsi Halftime Show. We’re not exactly sure what the performance will look like (Super Bowl Halftime Show performances are notoriously secretive), but we’d like to think these stars will perform some of their biggest hits, fan-favorite collaborations, or even something new.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

The 2022 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC. We’re well aware that not everyone has access to cable these days. And, honestly, streaming might be your preference when it comes to watching live TV events. Bearing this in mind, we’ve sought out some of the best options for you to stream Super Bowl LVI.

Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Peacock Premium all offer the NBC channel, so if you’re signed up for any of the above, you’re good to go. If you’re not, now’s a good time to take advantage of Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Peacock Premium’s incredible extras that come with their subscriptions. Let’s break each of them down for you below.

Unlike the other two options, Sling TV features a 3-day free trial, meaning you can sign up the day of the 2022 Super Bowl, create an account, enjoy your free trial, and move on if you so choose. However, we really think once you create an account, you’ll want to stay subscribed to this streamer. Sling TV is only $35/ month and offers up to 42 channels, including NBC — home of Super Bowl LVI.

Along with the nearly four dozen channels, you can also enjoy Sling TV from up to three devices. Based on the price, Sling TV is pretty well worth the cost. Not to mention that 3-day free trial really makes a difference. But if you’re not too concerned about whether or not you get to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals play for free, then we have some more options in store.

Subscribing to Peacock Premium seems like a pretty natural fit to watch this year’s Super Bowl. As the streamer for all things NBC, Peacock Premium comes with a slew of extras you can enjoy, including new movies like Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and beloved series that ran on the network for years. But it gets even better.

Peacock Premium only costs $4.99/ month. So while there isn’t a free trial with this offer, you still get a lot of bang for your buck. Speaking of which, our final option also has a ton of extras you won’t want to pass up. And, honestly, we think it’s well worth the splurge.

Hulu + Live TV might be the most expensive option on this round-up, but it definitely has the most extras. With this streamer, you’ll have access to over 75 live TV channels plus original content exclusively on Hulu. That means, you can watch Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, and the new episode of Hulu’s original mini-series Pam & Tommy just days later.

This streamer doesn’t have a free trial option either. But with Hulu + Live TV, you simply get so much more than the other two streaming options — and who doesn’t want more? With a price at $69.99/ month, Hulu + Live TV has the Super Bowl and even more live and original content we know you crave.

