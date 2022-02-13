Super Bowl LVI is finally here, and it’s already even more of a star-studded show than we’d been promised. While we knew to expect a stacked billing come halftime show of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, we’ve also been treated to a surprise introduction video from Halle Berry, The Rock delivering a surprise hype speech before the kick-off, and Mickey Guyton’s stunning performance of the National Anthem. There watching the game, we also have one-half of one of America’s most famous families: Kanye West and his two eldest kids with Kim Kardashian, daughter North West and son Saint West, there to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dad Kanye West shared a video of his two kids in their seats before the game, first showing Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. waving hello and then tossing up his gloves to the rapper.

“GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME,” West wrote under the Instagram video that then pans to North and Saint: Saint trying on the glove from Beckham Jr. and North tucking it under her jersey.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian revealed her March 2022 Vogue cover shoot, which included a series of family photos of her four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West has since posted a series of Instagram posts indicating rising animosity in his ongoing divorce from Kardashian, especially as she moves on in a new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. Despite that animosity, he appears to have coordinated this outing with North and Saint’s mom, and we sincerely hope they enjoy their family time together.

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

