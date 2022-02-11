Jennifer Aniston Gave a Powerful Takedown of Society Treating Older Women as Invisible: ‘That’s Just Wrong’

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t always been so outspoken when it comes to hot topics, but lately, she’s taking on the antiquated views of women and aging with aplomb. The 53-year-old actress wants to remind everyone that growing older happens to everyone (if you get that wonderful privilege to live a long life), and we need to embrace the beauty of it instead of demonizing it.

In an interview with E! News, she comes right out and states the facts, “Universally, we’re all going to grow up and get old. You can’t deny that, that is a guarantee.” Aniston is right, there is no magic wand that is going to allow us to chronologically age backward, but we can “be vital and we can be thriving in our older years.” She wants to toss out any offensive notions that the older generation doesn’t have anything to offer.

“Our society loves to say, ‘Oh, you’re this age, now you go downhill. And now you go off to pasture and that’s it, buh-bye. You’re no longer valuable or useful to society,'” she added, “And that’s just so wrong. I just think that’s just wrong.” The Morning Show star might be at the peak of her power in Hollywood, now that she’s developing projects, producing and starring in vehicles that garner critical and viewer praise. And she’s not the only one who is proving those old Hollywood stereotypes wrong — just ask Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and Paulina Porizkova how their careers are going (quite well, we think).

So, with Aniston and other celebs pushing the ageism narrative away from the spotlight, it only offers more women opportunities to shine in any sector of society. These women are proving that life in their 50s and beyond is strong, smart and sexy.

