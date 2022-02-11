Owen Wilson’s 80-Year-Old Mom Reminded Him It’s Never Too Late to Fall in Love

Owen Wilson might not be the most romantic person in his family, it seems that crown belongs to his 80-year-old mother, Laura Wilson, who should be an inspiration to anyone looking for love. The Marry Me star shared the sweet story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday while promoting his latest rom-com.

After the talk show host asked him if he was romantic, Wilson stumbled through his answer, “Um, I don’t know. I think I’m somewhat romantic. I definitely appreciate a romantic story…” And that’s when his mom’s love life swooped in to save the day. He continued, “I know my mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. That’s a very romantic story and the idea that you can sort of find love at any age. I think that’s a very nice story.”

Well, he didn’t really answer the question about how he woos his dates, but his mom’s romance does offer hope to anyone looking for a significant other in their lives. The 53-year-old actor has never been married (and we don’t know if a trip down the aisle is on his bucket list), but he has dated quite a few high-profile women, including Demi Moore, Gina Gershon, Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow. He’s also the father to three children from prior relationships with Jade Duell, Caroline Lindqvist and Varunie Vongsvirates.

So, for now, Wilson is keeping his romance on the big screen this Valentine’s Day, but he seems to adore his mother’s marriage story — reminding all of us that you’re never too old to fall in love.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who never felt the need to get married.