Adele Shocked Fans With an Impromptu Pole Dancing Routine While On a Night Out

Adele is living it up while she’s overseas in London. In fact, she was the life of the party after hitting up a strip contest at Heaven nightclub, where she got in on the act with a spin around the pole.

The Grammy winner unexpectedly turned up with a group of friends at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event and she wasn’t interested in sitting politely in her seat — she joined in on the action. After watching RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole and the contestants perform on stage, she decided it was her turn. And, of course, her big moment was caught on video by a fan. With the audience roaring with cheers, Adele swings her leg around the pole and does a big squat to show off her pole dancing prowess — and it was all done in a couture Fendi suit.

Now what is Adele doing pole dancing in my favourite gay club? pic.twitter.com/pJXJzA7bJE — Karolis 🍄 (@Karolis_G) February 11, 2022

Everyone was so stunned to see the “Rolling in the Deep” singer at the club, that the event host decided to let her pick the winner. “You can have the final say, you’re f**king Adele and I’m little old Cheryl,” she said, per The Daily Mail. Adele knew exactly who she wanted to win and crowned the female dancer with some spicy language. “Yes, I pick her, I can see you’re f**king beautiful, f**king lovely, f**king confident with all these men around. We love being f***ing females don’t we,” she said.

It looks like Adele is feeling much better after the tearful postponement of her Las Vegas residency and the pesky rumors about the state of her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. It’s good to see her having fun and mixing it up with her fans after a stressful few weeks.

