Prince William Had a Generous Reported Reaction to Camilla Becoming Queen

With the commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee finally here, the long-reigning monarch chose to use the occasion as a way to announce that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (formerly Camilla Parker-Bowles) will one day inherit the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King of England. While the future title may have ruffled some feathers, there’s one important person who’s not only accepted Camilla’s future role, but also supports it. Prince William, who will one day himself ascend the throne, reportedly had a positive reaction to the announcement.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Prince William is “supportive” of his grandmother’s decision for Camilla to one day become Queen Consort. “The duke is supportive,” a palace source shared with the outlet. The report adds that while the future King of England wasn’t part of Queen Elizabeth’s plan to announce the news, he’s nevertheless “respectful” of the sovereign’s decision.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla won't let trolls attack them for having an affair without putting up a subtle fight. https://t.co/RVPLotgRdd — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 26, 2020

We always had a bit of an inkling that Camilla was likely going to be queen when Prince Charles ascended the throne. But for years there was speculation about how Camilla’s title would be used in official capacities. When Camilla and Prince Charles wed in 2005, there were conversations about Camilla being called Princess Consort. But now, it seems the title Camilla will one day inherit is officially set in stone.

As for William’s reported reaction, it’s not totally shocking that the Duke of Cambridge would stand by his grandmother’s wishes. William has consistently shown (these past few years more than ever) that preserving the monarchy while also leading it into the future is a top priority. For William, this is another way to set an example and continue to support his grandmother and queen along with the institution they’re leading.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

