This New Adidas Ad Celebrates Breasts of Every Shape & Size — and Isn’t Afraid to Show Them

Adidas is freeing the nipple in a new ad for their line of sports bras — it’s provocative and naturally, drawing lots of attention on social media for the rows and rows of breasts they are showing off. For so long women’s breasts have been a taboo topic, but it looks like the company is done with that end of the conversation.

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort,” they wrote on Twitter. “Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.” The image they used to make their point shows off 25 sets of breasts from different ages, body types and ethnicities — Adidas wants everyone to know that there’s a sports bra for everyone.

We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them. 🔗 Explore the new adidas sports bra collection at https://t.co/fJZUEjvopQ#SupportIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CESqmsXOwI — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

But not everyone is buying what they are selling. One account asked, “I’m all for boobies and positivity but like … what are they selling? Shouldn’t it at least show how their ‘body positive’ bras support all different kinds of boobies? Or is this just another shock ad designed only to generate revenue by using women’s bodies? exhausting.” But Adidas wasn’t backing down, responding to critics, “We want to celebrate bodies in all their glory and proudly showcase how different we all are. Breasts are a natural part of the anatomy. It’s time to remove the stigma to allow future generations to flourish.”

Judging from some of the responses, it’s going to take some time to change men’s (and some women’s) opinions that breasts shouldn’t be seen in public. If men can show off their nipples, why can’t women? It’s an antiquated view of women’s bodies that shouldn’t have a different set of rules. And some social media accounts appreciated the body positivity shown by the ad. “I always thought my breasts looked weird, and have hated them my whole life,” they wrote. “I see breasts very much like mine here. I appreciate this more than you can imagine. Thank you for normalizing breasts.” So, Adidas is taking on the challenge one breast at a time.