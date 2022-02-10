Kate Middleton’s Black Pumps Totally Made Her Latest Business Casual Look — & We Found the Perfect Dupes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying that Kate Middleton really knows how to dress to impress. The Duchess of Cambridge’s style consistently balances classic cuts and silhouettes with a contemporary edge, and her latest look was no different. The fashionable royal spent one of her recent London engagements at PACT (Parents And Children Together), for which she donned a business casual look that included a checkered gray blazer and black pumps — and we found the perfect dupes of Kate’s heels.

According to Daily Mail, Kate’s black suede pumps are designed by Gianvito Rossi. Naturally, those designer duds come with a pretty high price point. (After doing some research, we found that Rossi’s designs can cost upwards of a few hundred dollars!) Fortunately, there’s a pair of fabulous dupes that are fit for a duchess!

Kate Middleton visits PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, London, on February 8 Raw Image LTD/MEGA.

Our favorite pair of dupes come courtesy of Nordstrom. Marc Fisher LTD designed the below pair of black suede pumps, and their nearly identical to the one’s Kate wore for her outing yesterday. Both shoes feature a suede fabric, black hue, pointed toe, and chunky heel. Better yet, these heels (a staple for anyone’s closet) won’t break the bank either.

Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom Courtesy of Nordstrom

We’ve long admired Kate’s effortless style. She always seems to put her best (fashion) foot forward, regardless if it’s a day on the rugby field, or a royal event with some of the United Kingdom’s revered dignitaries. Now that we’ve found a dupe for part of her latest look, we’ll be adding to our carts ASAP.

Marc Fisher LTD Josley Pointed Toe Pump $165 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

