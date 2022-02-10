Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

Bob Saget
Bob Saget Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.
It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” a statement from Saget’s family, which was obtained by E! News, read. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Authorities shared with Saget’s family that the actor “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” No drugs or alcohol were involved. Saget’s family concluded their statement with a touching note about the comedian, writing, “we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

We can’t imagine what the Saget family is going through right now. To lose someone so dear is unimaginable, but to navigate that mourning process in the public eye must seem so daunting. Still, we can only hope that this offers Saget’s family some peace of mind as they move forward and continue to celebrate the star’s legacy, impact, and more.

