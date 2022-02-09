Pete Davidson Is Making an Unexpected Life Change Kim Kardashian Must Be Thrilled With

When you think of Pete Davidson, Staten Island always comes to mind because he has been loyal to his home borough. He enjoyed living in his mother’s basement for years until he decided to grow up and purchase a waterfront condo in 2020. Well, it looks like his time on Staten Island has come to an end — and we wonder if dating Kim Kardashian had anything to do with it.

Getting to Staten Island requires either a ride on the ferry or driving a car into the city (ask any cab driver and they groan having to go to that borough). Davidson revealed in an NBCLX interview that he’s heading to a hipper part of New York City: Brooklyn. He dropped the bombshell after apologizing for the fact that his “place is disgusting” because he was in the process of moving as he quickly picked up items, including a candle with his girlfriend’s face on it. When asked by host Tabitha Lipkin where he was going, he admitted, “I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

Boom! There it is — the Saturday Night Live star loves where he grew up, but the convenience of another borough is calling to him. It also makes it a little easier to take Kardashian to the latest hotspots in Manhattan when she is visiting. Davidson is all grown up — sniff. There’s no word if the comedian is buying or renting a place, but his condo, which he paid $1.2 million for, is currently not up for sale. (See the photos HERE.) If the couple keeps on their relationship track, perhaps the SKIMS founder will add her decorative flair to his new place (lots of neutrals).

This big real estate news tracks with early January reports that Davidson believes his romance with Kardashian “is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” so he doesn’t want to screw it up. And that might mean moving to a more convenient borough to woo one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

