Katy Perry Admits Nothing Will Stop Fiancé Orlando Bloom From Frolicking in the Nude

Katy Perry is here to note that nothing will tame fiancé Orlando Bloom when it comes to his habit of frolicking naked while they are on vacation. Fans will remember his nude paddleboarding moment caught by paparazzi in 2016 that had everyone confused and happy all at once.

Now that the couple has started a family together with daughter, Daisy, 1, the “California Gurls” singer revealed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that Bloom has “not changed one bit.” There is no putting pants on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, he prefers the breezy freedom of his birthday suit — and Perry isn’t complaining. You can’t put reins on that man,” she laughed. “He’s a wild stallion, and that’s how I like it!”

Bloom doesn’t even need the paparazzi to post naked photos of him, he’s happy to do it himself. He cheekily gave his Instagram followers a butt shot last summer in a very busy park, filled with people. And of course, Howard Stern had to inquire about the star’s often-seen manhood. He promised the radio host, via Page Six, “It is really not that big. Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion.” We are not sure we believe Bloom, but it’s very gentlemanly to downplay his assets.

Perry hasn’t been persuaded by her boyfriend to join him in his nude capers, but he sure has tried. “He asked me if I wanted to be [naked],” she told The Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2019, via the Daily Mail. “I was just like, It’s one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh nah.’ ” So for now, Bloom is as clothing-free as he wants to be, but don’t expect to see Perry joining him on the naked paddleboard express any time soon.

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.