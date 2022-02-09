Keith Urban Shared the Sweetest Candid Photo With Nicole Kidman Celebrating Her Oscars Nom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring — and endearing — couples. They both have mega careers in the entertainment industry, but they are supportive of each other’s success, especially when one of them gets another Oscar nomination for their role in Being the Ricardos.

Urban posted the sweetest congratulations message to his wife of 15 years that included an image of her dressed as Lucille Ball. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy,” he wrote on Twitter. “We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.” It sounds like the country star spent a lot of time with Kidman as the comedy legend — some roles stick with actors a long time, so perhaps some of Ball’s zaniness wasn’t left on the set at the end of each day.

CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here's me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/cjjoCG3YYU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 8, 2022

The photo he shared is intense, too. Kidman has on a pink print dress with Ball’s signature red hair up in ’50s’-inspired hairdo. She looks very focused and in character as Urban lovingly looks at his wife on FaceTime. He understands the hard work she put into the role after being criticized for being cast in the first place — Kidman had a lot to prove to the naysayers. “This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother,” she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight after the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday. “Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration!”

It’s a tight race for Best Actress this year, but Kidman knows that no matter what the outcome is, she always has Urban in her corner. He is her biggest champion.

