Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago, & Psalm Joined Mom For a High-Fashion Vogue Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian snagged the March 2022 cover of Vogue, and the 41-year-old beauty mogul and reality star has never looked — or sounded — better in her candid new interview and photoshoot emphasizing a more mature, potentially quieter phase of life: one that’s focused on family, personal growth, and paving a new path as her high-profile divorce from Kanye West crawls toward the finish line. Kardashian and West have both referenced concerns about their children as being their highest priority in recent public disputes, but this new Vogue profile actually shows us those kids: North, age 8, Saint, age 6, Chicago, age 4, and Psalm, age 2, giddily playing with their mom and reminding us of the family at the heart of all this social media drama.

In the photo below, Kardashian is getting a kiss from Psalm, who we swear was just a baby but now apparently walks around and rides in toy cars driven by sister Chicago (see all the photos of their kids in the full Vogue profile HERE), while older brother Saint beams at the camera in a bright green Kawasaki shirt that Vogue author Jen Wang notes was picked out by older sister North West: “he’s wearing, appropriately, a lime-green Kawasaki shirt picked out by North, who has styled all the kids,” she writes.

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West for ‘Vogue’ (Fashion: Carlos Nazario, Hair: Chris Appleton, Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic) Carlign Jacobs for Vogue.

In other photos (again, see HERE in Vogue), Chicago showcases her signature super-girly style with pink cowboys boots and a pink jersey, and North West shows off some seriously cool, super-long braids. As for why they’re photographed riding around in cars? Writer Wang describes the kids’ day spent as zipping around their sister on the fleet of motorized toy cars at their disposal” while they waited for their mom to get out of glam.

Kim Kardashian ‘Vogue’ March 2022 Cover (Fashion Editor: Carlos Nazario, Hair: Chris Appleton, Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic) Carlign Jacobs for Vogue.

In the profile, Kim Kardashian generously suggests that her newfound focus on “me” is what “caused my divorce” from West, but Kardashian surely knows the public has drawn its own conclusions about the reasons for her split. It’s oddly heartwarming that she claims responsibility in this way, knowing she must be aware of how harshly the media has come down on West. These Vogue photos highlight a complicated reality — that the Kardashian-West kids have never been more in the spotlight than they are now, and not for reasons their parents may like. These photos could be Kardashian’s way of restating control over her family’s narrative, and we can’t help but sympathize with her desire for the conversation around her family to change.

Vogue’s March 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on February 22nd.

