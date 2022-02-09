Kim Kardashian Says Her Attitude Shift After Turning 40 ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her divorce from Kanye West and why the power duo split. Her new attitude is all about living her best life in her 40s and putting the emphasis on herself — self-care is the priority.

The SKIMS founder’s candid look at her relationship is revealed in Vogue’s March 2021 cover story where she discusses her prior life strategy of doing “what made other people happy,” but that’s no longer in the cards for her. “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she told Vogue‘s Jen Wang. “And that feels really good.” But putting herself first did have some collateral damage: her relationship with West. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” Kardashian revealed. “I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you. My 40s are about being Team Me.”

Kim Kardashian Carlijn Jacobs//Vogue.

That seismic shift in her life obviously didn’t make her ex too happy, even if he’s been working hard to try and win her back. But it probably took a lot of courage for Kardashian to put herself first after years of letting others take charge. Her new philosophy is pretty simple. “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she noted. “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.” That sounds like a healthy list for anyone to follow, so it offers some insight into the fact that West didn’t bring all of those elements into her life when they were married.

And we have to remember that it took time for Kardashian to arrive at this place. At 41 years of age, she wants to make the most of this decade — and that means ending her marriage to West. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s giving her a sense of peace and happiness.

Before you go, click here to see how Kim Kardashian’s life has changed over the years.